Odell Beckham Jr. "likes" Shedeur Sanders getting drafted to Browns after disastrous slide into Day 3

Shedeur Sanders finally went off the board in Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday after one of the most protracted slides in the history of the event. And after expressing his relief at the fact, a certain famous figure has offered his support.

As soon as the Cleveland Browns nabbed him 144th overall, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback declared his gratutide at the organization for stopping his highly-publicized saga:

One of the many people who support him is Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran wide receiver, who played for the Browns from 2019 to 2021, liked the post:

Odell Beckham Jr. likes Shedeur Sanders' post-Draft post

Sportico estimates that Sanders will have lost $44 million in his rookie contract as a result of his fall. To put it in perspective, he will earn roughly a third as much in four seasons as no. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will in just his first.

Shedeur Sanders opens up on notorious Draft slide

Once he faced the press on Saturday, Shedeur Sanders did not hesitate to tell the press that his slide did not bother him in the slightest - after all, media scrutiny is nothing new to him; and he knows he has to mend his attitude and lose his negative habits if he is to succeed as a pro:

"I'm favored, I'm blessed. Besides that, it's not really anything that changed, the love of the game is still the love of the game... There wasn't too much negativity being said."

He continued by justifying himself as a "good decision" for the Browns:

"The main thing, I'm just proving, coach (Kevin) Stefanski and (general manager Andrew) Berry that they are right. That's it. They're right about picking me."

Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Berry sought to explain drafting Oregon's Dillon Gabriel over him. According to him, while they were impressed with Sanders' collegiate output, they also had to consider "fit":

"It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to draft two QBs. We believe in best player available. We didn't expect him to be available in (the) fifth."

He also clarified that owner Jimmy Haslam did not influence the decision.

