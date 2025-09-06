  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Odell Beckham Jr. links up with $450,000,000-worth Soccer icon in Sao Paulo ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers showdown

Odell Beckham Jr. links up with $450,000,000-worth Soccer icon in Sao Paulo ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers showdown

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 06, 2025 15:30 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
Odell Beckham Jr. links up with $450,000,000-worth Soccer icon in Sao Paulo ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers showdown - Source: Getty

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last played in 2024, but the Super Bowl champion was seen following the NFL action in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

Ad

Beckham Jr. was in attendance at Corinthians Arena for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahead of the game, the Pro Bowler linked up with Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr.

One of the biggest soccer players to have come out of the country, Neymar Jr., with a net worth of $450,000,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth), linked up with the free agent wide receiver.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

They were seen having an interaction on the sidelines before posing for a picture.

Ad

The Brazilian icon also shook hands with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during his time at the arena. Kelce also exchanged a few words with Beckham Jr., sparking rumors of a potential move to Kansas City as the former Miami Dolphins star remains without a team.

Odell Beckham Jr. refuted fake retirement posts on social media

Odell Beckham Jr</a>. signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in May 2024. However, he sustained an undisclosed injury that needed surgery and was activated in October.

Ad

The three-time Pro Bowl WR played nine games for the Dolphins before mutually waiving his contract in December. While he has been without a team since, rumors of his retirement surfaced on social media in August.

Beckham Jr. dismissed those rumors with a post on X:

“LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet.”
Ad

The 32-year-old continued to call out reports of his fake retirement in another post.

“No seriously,” Beckham wrote.“Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u know. Again, if you text me happy retirement I'm just gon have to block you. Thanks.”

It remains to be seen if the veteran wide receiver could find a new team during the 2025 season or if his playing days are finally over.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications