Odell Beckham Jr. links up with $450,000,000-worth Soccer icon in Sao Paulo ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers showdown

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last played in 2024, but the Super Bowl champion was seen following the NFL action in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.Beckham Jr. was in attendance at Corinthians Arena for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahead of the game, the Pro Bowler linked up with Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr.One of the biggest soccer players to have come out of the country, Neymar Jr., with a net worth of $450,000,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth), linked up with the free agent wide receiver.They were seen having an interaction on the sidelines before posing for a picture.The Brazilian icon also shook hands with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during his time at the arena. Kelce also exchanged a few words with Beckham Jr., sparking rumors of a potential move to Kansas City as the former Miami Dolphins star remains without a team.Odell Beckham Jr. refuted fake retirement posts on social mediaOdell Beckham Jr&lt;/a&gt;. signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in May 2024. However, he sustained an undisclosed injury that needed surgery and was activated in October.The three-time Pro Bowl WR played nine games for the Dolphins before mutually waiving his contract in December. While he has been without a team since, rumors of his retirement surfaced on social media in August.Beckham Jr. dismissed those rumors with a post on X:“LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet.”The 32-year-old continued to call out reports of his fake retirement in another post.“No seriously,” Beckham wrote.“Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u know. Again, if you text me happy retirement I'm just gon have to block you. Thanks.”It remains to be seen if the veteran wide receiver could find a new team during the 2025 season or if his playing days are finally over.