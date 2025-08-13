Odell Beckham Jr. makes his feelings known after NFL insider reveals multiple teams interested in Pro Bowl WR

Odell Beckham Jr. is at a crossroads in his career. The wide receiver is without a team, having spent the 2024 season playing a limited role with the Miami Dolphins.NFL insider Tom Pellissero revealed on social media on Wednesday that there were multiple teams interested in Beckham. The one-time Super Bowl champion responded to the report on X.&quot;Ahhhh finally real news… much love,&quot; Beckham tweeted.Beckham was drafted by the New York Giants at No. 12 in 2014. He established himself as one of the league's rising star wide recievers, winning the 2014 Rookie of the Year award. It was also the season when he did his one-handed catch, which many consider the greatest catch ever.Beckham became a consistent and key part of the Giants offense, helping them to a playoff berth in 2016.However, he began a downward spiral in form since. He spent most of the 2017 season injured and failed to help New York in 2018.His trade to the Cleveland Browns initially helped the team in its move up the NFL pecking order, but it was only temporarily.For the last five seasons, Beckham has been almost a background figure moving between teams and dealing with injuries. Since his departure from the Browns, he spent time at the LA Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. However, he made little contribution with these teams.Pellissero's tweet showed that there is still some interest in Beckham, and it should be enough to keep his career going. However, whether or not he'll be return to his impressive form remains to be seen.Odell Beckham Jr. denies retirement rumorsAs Odell Beckham Jr. trains and prepares for potential offers from NFL teams, he denied the rumors that he is going to retire.The speculations came from an Adam Schefter parody account, which said that the wide receiver was going to announce his retirement this week. Beckham responded to it.&quot;LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny , appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet,&quot; Beckham tweeted on Wednesday.Whichever team signs him could get the Beckham of old. It would also add an experienced wide receiver who can help younger players develop.