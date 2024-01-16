Odell Beckham Jr.'s split with Baker Mayfield to some was the first fracture between the Cleveland Browns and their quarterback. It all started with a video posted by the wide receiver's father of all of the times Beckham was open with no target from his quarterback. However, how was the montage made?

Some have speculated that the wide receiver's father stitched the video together, reviewing dozens of hours of footage. Others believed he either had someone else put it together or otherwise had it sent to him by a fan. Speaking on the Punch Line Podcast, the current Ravens receiver explained which was more likely. Here's how he put it:

"My pops could not orchestrate that video. My pops couldn't even post it. Like, you know, his name is Odell Beckham Sr. I'm Odell Beckham Jr. At the end of the day, he carries that torch and that legacy as well and he just kind of had enough. This was something that was sent to him or found 14 minute video."

What happened after Odell Beckham Jr.'s montage video?

Odell Beckham Jr. at Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

In the weeks after the video was posted, Odell Beckham Jr. asked for a way out. The most likely route a receiver would take is a trade as it would assure him a place with a team. However, since the trade deadline had come and gone, his only hope was to ask for a release. The Browns obliged.

At complete risk of his professional career, Beckham went all-in and put himself on the market. The Los Angeles Rams picked up the receiver and he managed to get a ticket to the Super Bowl. That said, his story ended in that season with a torn ACL in the Big Game. The Rams went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and the wide receiver left the 2021 season as a champion.

Still recovering from the injury, the wide receiver missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He was back for the 2023 season, landing with the first seed Baltimore Ravens. Now, the receiver has as good of a chance at a Lombardi Trophy as anyone. Could the wide receiver hoist a Lombardi Trophy with back-to-back rings in his past two seasons?

