The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes in the offseason dominated the headlines as several teams were interested in his services. But, as it turns out, OBJ had his eye on one team in particular.

With the Baltimore Ravens winning the race for Beckham's signature and him becoming part of the No. 1 seeded team in the AFC, he has a good chance of reaching his second Super Bowl. The star wide receiver has stated that he had his heart set on a different team this offseason.

The allure of going back to New York was strong, and with Aaron Rodgers coming to town, Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to become a Jet.

Odell Beckham Jr. explains why he didn't sign with the Jets

So, OBJ wanted to become a Jet. So, why didn't he? Given that both sides clearly wanted it to work, why did things not work out - well, now we know why.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a guest on the Punch Line Podcast and revealed that he felt disrespected by how the Jets handled the situation. This ultimately led to him becoming a Raven.

Beckham Jr. said:

"I think in my heart like I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet. I remember getting a call over the weekend. They were like, 'Hey, this is the Ravens. This is our offer, what is it going to take for you to not take that visit?' They said, 'If you do get on that plane, like just know that the offer is off the table...'

"When God wants you to walk through the door that He has for you, not the door that your heart desires, my heart desired to be in New York again, even had the number picked out, I was DMing the punter to let me borrow it."

"I'm sitting strong like, this where I'm going and they just kind of slow-played offer. I felt disrespect. Like, they just kind of thought that they had it in the bag that they were the best team and that it would be a privilege for me to be over there. I think [it] is that quote, like, go where you're celebrated not tolerated."

Odell Beckham's decision turned out to be the right one

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and looking back now, it is clear that Beckham Jr. made the right decision. With the Jets season essentially done after just four snaps in Week 1 as Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, Beckham is now part of a 13-4 Ravens team that has a chance at a Super Bowl.

While the star WR was a slow burn initially, he got going toward the backend of the season as Mark Andrews went down with an injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. would finish the season as the Ravens' second-leading receiver in yards (565), behind rookie Zay Flowers (858), and he also grabbed three touchdowns.

Now, he can put that disappointment behind him. OBJ is gearing up for a Divisional Round clash at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens appear to be the favorites to advance to the AFC Championship game and potentially more, while the Jets' season ended last week.