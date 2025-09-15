Odell Beckham Jr. parties with Devin Booker during New York Fashion Week

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker at a New York Fashion Week event on Sunday. It added another high-profile outing to Beckham's off-field calendar while he remains unsigned.He has been on the open market since the Miami Dolphins released him late last season. Meanwhile, Booker is entering a transitional period with Phoenix after the team's roster overhaul in the summer, which moved Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.The Instagram account Andfriends shared a series of images from the fashion week gathering, showing Beckham and Booker spending time together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the post, the two athletes were photographed at the New York event amid a crowd of entertainers, designers and influencers.Beckham was also spotted earlier this month in São Paulo with Travis Kelce and Brazilian soccer star Neymar in the lead-up to the Chiefs' season opener.Odell Beckham Jr. stays active while awaiting NFL returnNBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: ImagnOdell Beckham Jr&amp;lt;/a&gt;. has publicly dismissed any talk of retirement. He posted on X in August, pushing back on false claims about his future. Beckham told his followers that he intends to keep playing and is preparing for his next opportunity.“LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns, but this Sh*t ain’t over yet,” Beckham tweeted on Aug. 13.His recent online activity centered on messages about persistence and timing.“Onwards (and) upwards. In this game of life, ur gonna get stuck and that’s just the place to pivot and elevate. The obstacles are gonna come either way,” Beckham wrote on Instagram on Aug. 23. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeckham has continued his lifestyle off the field. Miami jeweler Vobara highlighted a 10.01-carat emerald cut diamond ring purchased by the former Giants first-round pick on Wednesday. The store described the $480,000 piece as an &quot;investment rock with a distinctive reflective finish.&quot;The purchase came after Beckham noticed NBA forward Kyle Kuzma’s engagement ring selection from the same jeweler.Beckham has been linked to teams such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings as he continues training.