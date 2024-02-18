Odell Beckham Jr. has a son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

On Saturday, Zydn turned two years old; and his father penned a heartfelt statement on his Instagram account:

"Living proof that dinosaurs aren’t extinct … I love you DinoMan you’ve changed my life forever in the best way possible. Happy bday Zydihnyo @zydn 🦕 🦖 😂"

A photo collection of the boy posted by the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver can be seen below:

Will Odell Beckham Jr. remain with Ravens in 2024? Analyzing wide receiver's future

Could the Baltimore Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. experiment prove to be short-lived?

His entry to the team was reportedly a critical factor behind franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson's decision to recommit to the team for five years and $260 million - the highest paying contract in the NFL at the time. And it worked - they went a league-best 13-4 and reached the AFC Championship Game.

But they faltered against the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win the Super Bowl again. And now both sides face a massive decision about their future together.

A week before the Divisional Round, the Ravens restrucured Beckham's one-year, $18-million contract, removing its void period. This will allow the two parties to renegotiate if they so choose, but will they actually do it?

Site writer Ryan Mink thinks the answer to that question is "no". He wrote on Wednesday in response to a tweet:

"I don't see the Ravens spending big money on keeping a free agent or bringing in a new one. They just don't have the salary-cap space."

But for the Baltimore Sun's Brian Wacker, despite his pedestrian stats (32 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns), Beckham still has value as a veteran mentor, especially to a largely young receiver group:

"In the locker room, Beckham was parked next to Zay Flowers, imparting his 10 years of wisdom on the rookie receiver, and was a popular sage among teammates young, old and in between. And with only Flowers and Rashod Bateman among the Ravens’ top four wide receivers signed for next season, Beckham would be a welcome addition to return — at the right price."

Ultimately, if he does leave, a prime option for him might be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who face the saddening prospect of losing franchise receiving leader Mike Evans in free agency. The Arizona Cardinals could also be a suitable alternative, who have a tough decision to make regarding the future of Marquise Brown.