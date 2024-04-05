Odell Beckham Jr. has moved to quash rumors that arose after Tyreek Hill's social media post that he is headed to the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver, who last played for the Ravens, has said goodbye to Baltimore and is searching for a new team. That has generated a lot of interest and the Dolphins' star's post seemed to confirm that Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining him in Miami.

But seemingly pouring cold water on that, the free agent wide receiver remarked on his own X post:

"Lol I’m Confused today did I sign somewhere ? Errbody keep hittin me."

It seemed to directly contradict the Dolphins' wide receiver's post that said:

"OBJ to Miami confirmed."

Where might Odell Beckham Jr. end up in 2024, if not with Tyreek Hill and Miami Dolphins?

Odell Beckham Jr. showed enough last year that some team might give him a chance again for this season. If he is not joining Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance he might end up in the same division playing against them. The Buffalo Bills have recently traded Stefon Diggs and need a new experienced wide receiver to complement whoever they draft. They remain a viable destination.

Another possible team could be the Dallas Cowboys. They have been awfully quiet in free agency and would love to add his Super Bowl-winning experience to a team that is badly in need of some.

In short, there will likely be suitors for him. But it might not be as straightforward as previous years. While quarterbacks have dominated the conversation around the NFL Draft, as is the case every year, the upcoming wide receiver class is considered the best in some time.

Xeams will probably be wary of spending so much money on a veteran if they can get a good rookie. Also, in a copycat league, others would have seen how the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl by relying on a veteran tight end even though they did not have the safest pairs of hands at wide receiver. That could drive down how much Odell Beckham Jr. is valued in this market.

Dolphins fans would not be too upset either if he does not sign with them since they already have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, arguably the best pairing in the league. Adding him would have been a luxury but after his latest post, it looks unlikely to happen.