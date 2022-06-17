"You motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate you" - Odell Beckham Jr. reveals his pick for the NBA Finals and MVP award

Odell Beckham Jr. gave a shoutout to Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson, saying he hopes the guard wins another NBA Finals ring and also an MVP to go with it.

Here are OBJ's Twitter flowers for the Warriors shooting guard:

"For someone whose been thru what I’ve been thru, U can’t help but truly want (Klay Thompson) to win this n get another ring and MVP. Thank u for inspiring frfr! Every minute of pain and suffering was all for this. U motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate u 11"

Thompson, like Beckham, tore his ACL during game action on the biggest stage. While OBJ was injured during this past February's Super Bowl LVI, Thompson suffered the same injury back during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Beckham's team was able to triumph in his absence. At the same time, Thompson's tear—which happened after Kevin Durant had already torn his Achilles earlier in the series—came in a championship loss.

Thompson would later tear his Achilles ahead of the 2020-21 season, missing two full NBA seasons, including the prolonged 2019-20 season, which lasted 11 months due to a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt wants Odell Beckham Jr. on the Patriots

So far, Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals—due to friendly social media interactions with Joe Burrow—and the team that signed him and made him a Super Bowl champion, the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt believes the Patriots are the best option for the 29-year-old wideout:

“If no one else is going to say it, I’ll say it: send him to New England, 'The Land of Misfit Toys' of wide receivers. Are the Patriots going to just sit by and be like, ‘You know what, oh well. I guess the Bills own the AFC East. We’ll just sit here and hope for a wild card. Oh, I guess the Dolphins just going to come and blow everybody’s doors off because Good Morning, Football talks about them every morning, noon, and night.' No! The Patriots are going to arm up. Go get this guy. He would explode. Go give him to Mac Jones. Go take this thing.”

There have long been talks linking OBJ to Bill Belichick and the Patriots, so we'll see if Brandt's vision will come to pass.

