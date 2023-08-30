Odell Beckham Jr. reveals how Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti persuaded him to make $15,000,000 Ravens move

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the 2022-2023 season as he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

This off-season, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal worth up to $18 million in incentives.

Beckham Jr. recently appeared in Rich Eisen's podcast, The Rich Eisen show, and opened up about why he decided to join the Ravens. He said:

"It was like that quote, 'Go where you celebrate it and not tolerate it'. And it seemed like other places where we would love to have you. Oh, We'd love to have you. And this place, obviously the owner, Steve, he made me want to be a Raven, and it just was that energy of like, 'No, we want you here and we know we want to use you and we want it.'"

"You just said we need you here to be a leader. And to be an older guy is definitely a little weird, but I've embraced it. I kind of actually enjoy it. It's cool, but it's definitely like I'm in a phase in my life where you want to be where you're wanted."

The Ravens wide receiver room will feature newcomers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers during Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens haven't had one of the best wide-receiving cores in a while. The last time they had a wide receiver record over 1,000 yards in a single season was when Mike Wallace recorded 1,017 yards in 2016.

Tight end Mark Andrews has led the team in yards in three of the last four seasons.

They're hoping the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers (Boston College) can elevate the wide receiver corps.

Beckham Jr. has shown flashes of being a superstar in the past as he's recorded five seasons of over 1,000 yards, but he's getting older.

Flowers was the Ravens' first-round pick in this year's draft and they're hoping he can become a true WR1. The Ravens also signed veteran wide out Nelson Agholor this off-season, and the other receivers on the current roster feature Tylan Wallace, Rashod Bateman, and Devin Duvernay.

