Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais has been quite passionate about Pilates. That's one of the reasons why she has a mini-gym inside her house, a glimpse of which the social media influencer recently shared with her fans on Instagram.

Anais posted an Instagram reel on Saturday that featured a compilation of videos covering the highlights of a full day in her life. The sneak peek of her daily life started with the social media star enjoying an intense Pilates session in the morning, followed by a quick makeup session to get ready for a visit to the NASCAR Cup Series race in Miami.

Anais also included clips with fiancé Deshaun Watson from their NASCAR race attendance in the reel. The couple ended their day by hopping on a private charter to travel to an unknown destination.

Deshaun and Jilly played cards on the flight to kill time. The latter claimed to win the game but hilariously admitted that that was only because the cameras were rolling.

Anais' IG post attracted reactions from not just her fans, but also Odell Beckham Jr</a>.'s ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. She wrote in the comments of the video:

"Ooooo yes I can play Tonk and rummy 500 all day!"

It seems Wood really liked Jilly and Deshaun playing cards on the plane.

Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on co-parenting experience with ex-partner Lauren Wood

Even though Odell Beckham Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood broke up a long time ago, the couple didn't let their broken ties affect their son Zydn's growth. The couple have been co-parenting their child responsibly. Earlier this week, they enjoyed a ski session as a family together.

The wide receiver later shared his pictures with ex-girlfriend Lauren and son Zydn on his Instagram stories, attached with a caption on his co-parenting journey. The ex-Dolphins star also fired shots at trolls for criticizing his relationship with Wood, as he wrote:

"This world could never understand the love that we share, but I guess it's not for them to understand... genuine love and respect for u Lo, appreciative of all the love u pour into our son, incredible mother. Shxt just different, this is what co-parenting looks like and being."

Before reacting to Jilly Anais' Instagram reel, Lauren shared an adorable picture of Zydn in a football-inspired pose. As for Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver has been exploring free agency. Which team do you think will end up hiring Beckham Jr. this offseason?

