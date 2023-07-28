Odell Beckham Jr. entered the 2023 NFL offseason as one of the top available wide receivers in free agency. He reportedly only considered joining teams that he thought of as a Super Bowl contender and eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The franchise used the offseason to focus on supporting Lamar Jackson in their new passing game, starting with Beckham.

When the Ravens officially opened their training camp this year, many fans were excited to get their first glimpse of the new Baltimore tandem of Jackson and Beckham.

It didn't take long for Beckham to a spectacular catch, as he's been known to do during his NFL career.

A video of the catch quickly went viral and sent many fans into a frenzy. Many of them now believe that the addition of Beckham can elevate Lamar Jackson to the next level, while raising expectations for the Ravens during the 2023 NFL season.

Here's what some fans are saying on Twitter in response to the viral catch:

Commander J Dilla Premier-Wonder @spinoffbeats @RealmRavens Very crafty move by Odell with the ball in the air faking the back shoulder. Crisp route from Flowers. A lot to be excited about with Baltimore's offense this year.

Run That Back Turbo @KiiFlyy @RealmRavens Oh this about to be a nasty season!

Pierce Moore @PMoore_11 Very high on the Ravens this year. Both Zay and Odell did filthy things on this play twitter.com/realmravens/st…

The Ravens are undergoing major philosophical changes to their offensive scheme ahead of the 2023 NFL season. They switched offensive coordinators from Greg Roman to Todd Monken, essentially switching from a creative running scheme to a dynamic passing approach.

To pull this off, they had to upgrade their wide receivers. They first added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor during free agency, and followed that up by selecting Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL draft.

As long as Beckham can stay healthy, their offense should be fun to watch this year.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury history in the spotlight

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has suffered an alarming number of leg injuries during his NFL career so far:

Season Injury Missed Games 2014 Hamstring 4 2017 Ankle 12 2018 Quad 4 2020 ACL 9 2021 ACL 0 *

His most recent injury occurred during his Super Bowl LVI victory with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 NFL season. This reportedly played a major role in why he was left without a team for the 2022 season. He will look to change the narrative in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens.

How much will the Ravens pay Odell Beckham Jr. this year?

The Baltimore Ravens signed OBJ to a one-year contract worth $15 million for the 2023 NFL season. The deal was structured to pay the majority of his contract via a signing bonus worth $13.835 million, paid out over five years. This will reduce his salary cap hit to $3.932 million for the 2023 season.