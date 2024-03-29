Odell Beckham Jr. is stil unsigned after the first two weeks of free agency, but he's still enjoying the free life.

On Wednesday, the veteran wide receiver posted a series of pictures of himself with his mother Heather Van Norman, who had a rather interesting choice of outfit - a semi-transpatent shirt that revealed her bust:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans, though, had mixed reactions to it, with one commenting on the Instagram post:

"Is this post a little weird chat?"

Fans react to Odell Beckham Jr and his mother spending the Wednesday night out

Odell Beckham Jr. defends against criticism on post

Beckam did not take long to respond to the criticism of his post. When one asked, "Why dukes can't be sexy?", he replied:

"But (everybody) can show off what they work hard for and what God gave em"

Odell Beckham Jr. defends his mother's outfit

Will Odell Beckham Jr. join Miami Dolphins?

Multiple teams that could have been ideal landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. have largely solved their WR needs.

They include the Chicago Bears, who traded for Keenan Allen; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who extended Mike Evans for two years and $52 million; and the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked up fellow former Raven Marquise Brown.

One team, though, remains in the fray: the Miami Dolphins. Coach Mike McDaniel said during the annual league meetings on Monday:

“We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options. So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go."

He added that if the former New York Giants star signs, he would be happy to work with him:

"I don't live in the world of crystal balling, and I do stay in my lane as a coach. I'm definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We'll see what happens."

If Beckham signs, he will join a stacked offensive core including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane, fellow wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and newly signed tight end Jonnu Smith.