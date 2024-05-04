Odell Beckham Jr.’s reunited teammate sets expectations for new Dolphins WR

Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Miami Dolphins, which has led some to compare him to Ricky Jarrett from "Ballers." However, taking to social media, one of Beckham's new teammates set the bar much higher. Jalen Ramsey, who played with Beckham Jr. in 2021, set sky-high expectations for the team.

He took to X to share images from the LA Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, along with the caption:

"You remember what happened last time right O?"

Accompanying the words were two pictures from the two's time together in Los Angeles. In one, Ramsey is seen hugging the wide receiver at the big game, while in the other, the two are seen conversing with smiles.

Ramsey and Beckham won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, but in the contest, Beckham tore his ACL, which led to him missing the 2022 season.

Tyreek Hill takes different tact in welcoming Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyreek Hill at 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

While Ramsey set the limit in the heavens, Tyreek Hill jokingly (or half-jokingly) nipped one issue in the bud. Taking to social media on Friday, the team's number one receiver warned Beckham about any party plans for 2024:

"It’s about to get ugly in Miami," he wrote, hyping up fans.

In a second post, he limited just how "ugly" he was going to allow it to get:

"No boat party though (crying laughing emoji)," he added.

The message to Beckham Jr. was a reference to an infamous 2017 boat party which has been labeled a curse for the New York Giants, who have struggled ever since.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s new team leaves one final frontier

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up

By signing for the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver has joined his fifth team. In addition, he can now cross another corner of the continental United States off his list.

The wide receiver has now played in the northeast with the New York Giants. He also has played in the southwest with the Los Angeles Rams. Now a member of the Miami Dolphins, he has played in the southeast.

If he were to want to play for teams on all four corners of the United States, he would only be one more move away. The Seattle Seahawks, located in the northwest corner of the country, sit hardly more than a stone's throw away from the Puget Sound, which connects with the Pacific Ocean.

Chasing a ring with the Dolphins allows Odell Beckham Jr. to knock one more corner of the United States off his list, but as to whether this will be his last team is another matter.