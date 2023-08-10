Odell Beckham Jr. found a new home this offseason with the Ravens after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl 56. The wide receiver and his journey back into the league was a major storyline prior to signing with Baltimore.

Despite having a solid training camp, he has found himself in some hot water after his review of the film "Sound of Freedom." Beckham Jr. said the film "was heavy".

The film has alleged connections to the far-right political theory QAnon. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wideout's review:

The film is based on a true story of an ex-government agent turned vigilante. He goes on a high-risk mission to save hundreds of kids from sex traffickers. It has a rating of 7.8 out of 10 stars on IMDB but a score of 43 on Metacritic.com.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson's offense in Baltimore

The three-time Pro Bowler will likely be the Baltimore Ravens top wideout in quarterback Lamar Jackson's offense.The wideout joins a team that finished last season 28th in pass attempts per game (28.7) and receiving yards (3,040).

Beckham Jr. has five seasons with at least 1,000-yards, four of which were with the New York Giants and one with the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 season.

Former Ravens receiver Marquise Brown had 1,008 yards in the 2021 season with Jackson. Before that, it was Mike Wallace in the 2016 season with 1,017 yards.

Jackson has shown he can be an elite passer, leading the league in passing touchdowns with 36 in his 2019 MVP season.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. could see Jackson back into MVP race this upcoming season.