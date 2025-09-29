Odell Beckham Jr. sends 6-word message to Malik Nabers after Giants WR suffers ACL injury vs. Chargers 

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sympathized with sophomore WR Malik Nabers after his heartbreak injury in the Giants' week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers got injured while trying to catch a deep ball from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart down the sideline. The Pro Bowler was carted off the field with reports emerging of a potential season-ending ACL injury.

Beckham Jr., who is no stranger to ACL tears, shared a six-word message for Nabers after his injury.

"My heart hurts for ya 1!!!!"

Odell Beckham Jr @obj My heart hurts for ya 1!!!!

The artificial turf at MetLife Stadium has been a subject of controversy over the years because of it's contribution to injuries and Beckham urged the league to get rid of it after Nabers' setback.

"Dear @NFL, I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players “health” and “safety”. PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE 🤬 TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV"

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Dear @NFL , I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players “health” and “safety”. PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE 🤬 TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV

The Giants will have a big hole to fill if Nabers is out for the season and former quarterback Robert Griffin III has urged New York to reunite with Beckham.

"The New York Giants should sign Odell Beckham Jr after Malik Nabers injury. Bring him home."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The New York Giants should sign Odell Beckham Jr after Malik Nabers injury. Bring him home.

Beckham tore his ACL during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams in Super LVI and missed the 2022 season due to his injury. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and had a stint with the Miami Dolphins last year before becoming a free agent. He continues to be without a team.

Giants' first win comes at the cost of Malik Nabers' disastrous injury

While the Giants suffered a huge setback in the form of Malik Nabers' injury, Jaxson Dart helped the team to their first win of the season on his first NFL start. The rookie expressed concern about his WR after the game.

"He's going to be one of my first phone calls to check on him," Dart said. "Malik is one-of-one. When you have a guy like that on the field, you have all the confidence in the world that he can just be a dominant game-changer. ... It’s really hard seeing one of your best friends go down."

While Beckham's name is linked with the Giants, they will be relying on Darius Slayton for the time being. Their first game without the Pro Bowl WR will be against New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

