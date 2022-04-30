"I will be back" - Odell Beckham Jr. sends determined message to fans clamoring for his NFL return

It's hard to keep Odell Beckham Jr. away from the spotlight. With a bigger-than-life personality than extends beyond the football field, Beckham has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL worldwide.

Though the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver might be a free agent for now, he is confident in his chances of making a comeback. And he made sure to let the world know that:

Odell Beckham Jr @obj I will be back … I don’t kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back… I will be back … I don’t kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back…

Taking to Twitter, the former Rams wide receiver let out his frustration at being a free agent as the draft and involuntary workouts roll by. OBJ signed with the Rams last season as a free agent after the Browns front office decided to let him go. This on the grounds of the player's growing differences with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

While his talents on the pitch are beyond question, it's his recent injury record which has been causing him some problems in landing a new team. As a matter of fact, the wideout is still recovering from a torn ACL he picked up during Super Bowl LVI.

None of this helps OBJ's case, but according to some reports, an AFC powerhouse is interested in making a move for the wide receiver.

NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Earlier in the month, ESPN had reported that Beckham and the Patriots had “exploratory talks” during the free agency window. This isn't the first time the Patriots franchise, apparently, looked to sign the wide receiver.

Earlier in November, when he hit the free agency market, the team coached by Bill Belichick were reportedly one of the team's interested. Even Patriots player Matthew Judon has been trying to recruit the wide receiver via messages on social media.

Matthew Judon @man_dammn Odell Beckham Jr @obj I will be back … I don’t kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back… I will be back … I don’t kno when. Where. But I will. Be. Back… 1 yes you will better than ever…. 2 come to camp fool…. 3 patriots. …. But see you soon 5 twitter.com/obj/status/151… 1 yes you will better than ever…. 2 come to camp fool…. 3 patriots. …. But see you soon 5 twitter.com/obj/status/151…

If he were fit, the Rams would've most likely have signed him down to a multi-year deal instead of opting for Allen Robinson in free agency.

While the wide receiver remains focused on returning, one must remember that he will be 30 come the end of the upcoming season. And with injuries pilling up, he might have to prove himself yet again before landing a multi-year extension.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar