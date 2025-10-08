"It became poison": Odell Beckham Jr shares brutal reality about his mental state with Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. was once the face of the New York Giants. For a brief moment, many saw him as the face of the NFL, earning himself a Madden cover. However, like everything else, Beckham's prime turned into great then good.Today, the receiver finds himself on the outside looking in. The receiver recently opened up about his most recent tenure in the league. Speaking on a recent edition of &quot;The Pivot,&quot; clipped and posted by FinsXtra on X on Oct. 7, the wide receiver spoke plainly about his time with the Miami Dolphins.&quot;I'm in a place where we're over the hill thinking about the next couple steps,&quot; Beckham said. &quot;And it was really hard for me to take the thing that I love the most in Miami and walk away from it and find that peace in my heart, that resolve.&quot;&quot;It became like poison to me, like something that you love so much that was good for you that now it's harming me and it's in the way,&quot; he added. &quot;I'm looking at it from a business standpoint... and I'm getting paid X amount, 3 million....&quot;&quot;I'm spending all my time on this, and I'm not getting the reward at all. I'm not even getting it in my heart like I'm not. Like a bit of resentment to like, have to wake up and then go into and go into that building.&quot;Beckham recorded action in nine games in 2024 with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. In those games, he earned 18 targets, nine catches, and 55 yards.It was his most recent stay with a team after jumping from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.Beckham's most recent touchdown was with the Ravens in 2023. The receiver never found the endzone with Tagovailoa.Is Odell Beckham Jr. retired?Odell Beckham Jr. at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: GettyThe receiver sounded like he was ready to turn the page away from the NFL, considering his talk about his internal conflict between the game and his family. However, Odell Beckham Jr. might still be conflicted about what's next for him. While the Dolphins are not in his future, the NFL might not have seen the last of him.In an Aug. 13 report by Tom Pelissero via NFL media, the wide receiver was training in the lead-up to the 2025 season.Several teams reportedly had interest in the receiver. Around the time of the report, Beckham had posted on X that he was &quot;not done yet.&quot;However, more than a month into the season, Beckham remains available on the open market with no landing spot. As of now, there has been no official retirement, but for the nearly 33-year-old receiver, the choice might be made for him. Regardless, all eyes are on Odell Beckham Jr. to see what's next for the receiver.