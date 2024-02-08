The Baltimore Ravens hit the jackpot last offseason when they signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This came after the former Super Bowl champion missed all of the 2022 season as he was recovering from a torn ACL. Beckham Jr. signed a one-year contract on April 9, 2023 worth up to $16 million.

While the signing seemed like it would help the Ravens out this season, it didn't make much of a difference. Beckham Jr. didn't have the most productive season. He totaled 35 receptions for 565 yards, and only scored three touchdowns. He started in six games but played in a total of 14.

An NFL stats page on X known as @NFLRT put a post out saying that Beckahm Jr. got paid more than $457,000 per reception. He responded to the post saying to leave him alone while explaining why he wasn't as productive this season.

"If I was going to crazy and we were losing it would be my fault, if we woulda won the Super Bowl it wouldn’t have been my fault. It’s just funny the world we live in. I play WR. Which means everything has to go right just for ONE opportunity to catch one pass. And that’s just one pass. We were blowing teams out and throwin the ball 20 times ago . I played 30% of the snaps lol plz do the math and leave me tf alone."

Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this upcoming offseason

Following his one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens this season, Odell Beckham Jr. will once again be able to test the free agent market.

The Ravens could bring him back, but it would very likely be at a much cheaper price if they were to dcide to do so. It's doubtful they decide to use the franchise tag on him.

Beckham Jr. will be entering his 10th season in the NFL next year at age 31. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, and it seems as if his best days are behind him.

Still, OBJ can be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver for a team. With it being this late in his career, he would likely look to sign with a contender unless a team decides to offer him a sizable contract.