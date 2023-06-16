Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation was very difficult to handle over the last couple of years.

He released by the Cleveland Browns in November 2021, signed with the Los Angeles Rams for just the remained of the season and became an important part in winning the Super Bowl, even scoring a touchdown in the big game.

However, in the same game he ended up injuring his knee badly, tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2022 season as a result. As the Baltimore Ravens host their mandatory minicamp this week, he spoke about how he felt about not being able to properly celebrate one of the biggest achievements of his life:

“It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up. I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment. It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you, it wasn’t something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that."

Is Odell Beckham Jr. healthy for the 2023 season?

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will be back on the field in 2023 following his year-long absence due to a knee injury. He sustained that in Super Bowl LVI when he became a champion with the Los Angeles Rams for the first time.

Clinically, the expectation is that he's healthy; the medical staff would not give permission for his signing without having done all the possible checks.

Beckham Jr. is fully healthy now

A change in offensive dynamics is expected: the team should continue to run the ball a lot and use packages with two tight ends (commonly known as 12 personnel). The balance, though, should be better, with the passing game being more creative than in recent seasons. That's where a guy like Odell Beckham becomes really important.

Beckham, Bateman, first-round receiver Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews make for a fine group, which could still have players contributing well like Isaiah Likely and Devin Duvernay.

