Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots? Bill Belichick isn't ruling out signing OBJ

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for making waves and signing some big-name NFL players if the opportunity presents itself.

So when the news broke that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Cleveland Browns and placed on waivers Friday morning, the Patriots were immediately mentioned as a possible destination.

The day before the Beckham news was made official, Bill Belichick was asked about the Patriots' possibility of being interested in Beckham.

Once contract is finalized - anytime in next few days - OBJ will be released, as Browns working on converting Odell Beckham Jr.'s signing bonus into base salary, making it easier for another team to claim him on waivers, per sources.

Bill Belichick says we've done it before referring to signing high profile player

Would the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick be interested in claiming wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers after his release from the Cleveland Browns? That seems to have been the question since rumors of Beckham's departure from the Browns began swirling around the NFL.

While not explicitly asked about Odell Beckham Jr., Bill Belichick was asked about possibly signing a high-profile player mid-season. Belichick responded:

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Question: In a general sense, if a top-caliber player became available, how much would you look into it?



Question: In a general sense, if a top-caliber player became available, how much would you look into it?

Bill Belichick: "We've done that before. Brought in Talib in the middle of the season. I don't know any specifics, so at this point, there's nothing to really talk about."

Belichick referred to the New England Patriots trading for cornerback Aqib Talib from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November 2012. Belichick said they've done it before, meaning that they wouldn't be opposed to doing it again.

If Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, he will sign with whichever team he chooses that may offer him a contract.

But will the Patriots move forward with a high-profile player like Odell Beckham Jr.? With rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the offense, the answer could be no.

Jones is still learning but has led the Patriots back to a .500 record. Adding Beckham may hinder the progress that Jones and his receivers have already made to get through the first eight weeks of the season.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are used to being under the spotlight, but Beckham may bring the type of attention that the team doesn't need right now.

The Patriots spent big during free agency this past offseason and added receivers Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Not to mention the additional receiving options that the New England Patriots currently have on their active roster.

The New England Patriots will undoubtedly look at the situation, but it seems unlikely that they will acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

