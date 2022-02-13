"Feels like home" - Odell Beckham Jr. makes his intentions of sticking with Rams clear

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to remain a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and he is willing to take a pay cut to do so. He will be in the free agent market this March, and the Rams are currently $13.59 million over the cap.

When asked if he wanted to return next season, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver said the Rams feel like home to him:

"Yeah, of course," Beckham said with a chuckle and a smile. "Of course. I just really want to focus on winning this game because I feel like winning this game. Everything else is gonna handle the rest. But this place, man, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home."

The receiver had stated that people have told him that he looks like a different person and player since joining Los Angeles:

"Everybody has told me that. Even watching me play, they're like, 'Great to see you win and catch passes and all that, but I see you having fun, I see that smile on your face, the joy that's in your heart.' That means everything to me because, once you're playing with that joy in your heart, man, only good things can happen."

Beckham Jr. has played eight games for the Rams since being released by the Cleveland Browns six games into the season. He had 27 receptions for 305 yards receiving and five touchdowns for the Rams in the regular season.

NFL @NFL Since making his @RamsNFL debut in Week 10, @OBJ has looked as close as ever to the superstar he was at the start of his career. Since making his @RamsNFL debut in Week 10, @OBJ has looked as close as ever to the superstar he was at the start of his career. https://t.co/i2c70htLob

The five touchdowns were tied for the third-most on the team. In the postseason, the 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has 19 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s career before the Rams

Former Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

He was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his NFL career there. The receiver had 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns.

New York Giants @Giants The Giants have drafted LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr.! Here are five things you need to know about him: bit.ly/1iumi7g The Giants have drafted LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr.! Here are five things you need to know about him: bit.ly/1iumi7g

He also threw two touchdown passes for the Giants in the 2018 season. He was traded to the Browns, where he played 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now that he is with the Rams, the 29-year-old is in Super Bowl 2022 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He now has a chance to get his first ring of his career, and hopefully, he’ll back in Los Angeles this offseason.

