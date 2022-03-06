Rams HC Sean McVay adamant he wants Odell Beckham Jr. back with Rams  

Odell Beckham Jr. was signed by the Los Angeles Rams back in November 2021 after a turbulent spell with the Cleveland Browns. He hit form during the Rams' playoff run and caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl before leaving in the second quarter due to injury.

After catching two passes for 52 yards, including the game's first touchdown, Beckham landed awkwardly as he caught a pass. The non-contact injury resulted in his second ACL tear in less than 18 months.

He must now begin his rehab as he looks to recover for the start of the 2022 season, whether that is with the Rams or another NFL team remains to be seen.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has stated that he would like to work with the star wide receiver next season and beyond. Speaking on Mad Dog Radio, McVay said:

"Odell is someone we want to continue to work with. I can’t say enough about him as a teammate, as a person - I really love him. Cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I’m hopefully that there will be many more years to come with us working together."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Sean McVay wants OBJ back in L.A. His ACL rehab looms over any and all contractual scenarios, however. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzT Sean McVay wants OBJ back in L.A. His ACL rehab looms over any and all contractual scenarios, however. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzT

Following the birth of his first child and his successful knee operation, Beckham must begin his rehab. McVay believes he has the character and motivation to complete the process and return better than before. He said:

"If there’s anyone that’s going to attack his rehab the right way and be ready to return to performance … I’m confident he’s gonna attack this with a resilient mindset and mentality and we do want him to be a Ram...hopefully we’ll be able to convince him to come back and still be a part of this thing."

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. play in 2022?

With free agency set to begin on March 16, Beckham will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent.

The injury comes at a frustrating time for the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He was just hitting form and producing performances that the entire league, particularly the Rams, knew he was capable of.

Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are scheduled for free agency, so what will the Rams do? They signed Beckham at minimal cost, while Miller cost a second and third-round draft selection. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are scheduled for free agency, so what will the Rams do? They signed Beckham at minimal cost, while Miller cost a second and third-round draft selection.

There was little risk in the Rams signing Beckham, especially after giving him a heavily incentive-based contract. Now they must consider whether they want to re-sign him as another explosive, offensive weapon for Matthew Stafford to utilize in 2022, if everything with his rehab goes successfully.

