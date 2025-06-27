Ogbo Okoronkwo sends 4-word message hours after Browns release DE following two seasons with team

On Thursday, Ogbo Okoronkwo was released from the Cleveland Browns after two seasons with the team. The edge defender signed a three-year deal during the 2023 offseason, but his impact was not as expected, and the Browns opted to save $3.4 million in cap space with his release.

With the team signing Joe Tryon during free agency and Myles Garrett signing a mega contract extension, it was clear that the Browns would have to make some changes. Okoronkwo had just 7.5 sacks in his two years in Cleveland, as the team failed to compete for the division.

Although the release happened at a time when players are usually on vacation, there seemed to be no hard feelings between the player and the franchise. He left a subtle but nice message to Cleveland after the release was announced:

"Love to the land!"

Ogbo Okoronkwo left a message for Browns fans after his release via Instagram/@obeezy

A few weeks ago, the edge ruffled some feathers with the fans after he was seen liking an Instagram post criticizing his teammate and Browns' defensive superstar, Myles Garrett. Garrett was absent for portions of the 2025 OTAs.

Which teams could sign Ogbo Okoronkwo after his release?

A veteran defensive end reaching the market at this point in the offseason could attract interest from many teams, especially those who are expected to contend for bigger things this season. Adding depth is vital for any team that wants to win the Super Bowl.

A few teams, such as the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals, could add Ogbo Okoronkwo as a rotational piece, even though he would not be expected to start. The same can be said about the Detroit Lions, who suffered multiple injuries to key defensive players midway through the 2024 season.

A reunion with Raheem Morris in the Atlanta Falcons is another possibility, as the pair worked together in 2021 and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons also invested heavily in defense after the 2024 season and Morris could see his former player as another building block.

