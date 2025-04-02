"Oh yeah he’s not going anywhere": Packers fans have their say after Jaire Alexander fires up offseason training with Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers fans are not ready to part with star cornerback Jaire Alexander just yet. The two-time All-Pro was spotted working out with Packers safety Xavier McKinney, and he looks to be in peak physical shape. McKinney shared the workout on Monday at an undisclosed park on Instagram.

Despite trade rumors, the news has gotten fans excited about his recovery. Alexander missed much of last season after undergoing an operation to fix a PCL injury in his knee. He has also had to deal with groin, back and shoulder problems in the last two seasons and has played only 14 games since 2022.

A fan liked what he saw from Alexander.

He commented: “Oh yeah he’s not going anywhere”

“Jaire Comeback Player of the Year season incoming,” user @Moshpit37 replied.

This fan called the McKinney and Alexandre secondary the best duo in the business.

"If Alexander is healthy he’s the best in the business. He and @mckinney15__ make the best duo in the nfl. I don’t understand why the packers would look to move him. He was #1 in NFL from 2020 - 2022. 2 unhealthy seasons since but he’s that guy. It’s football guys get hurt. Keep!”

A fan wants Alexander to stay and work with the recently acquired Nate Hobbs.

“Hell yea guys!! Building more chemistry heading into the season. With the addition of Hobbs this secondary can take the next step.”

However, not all Cheeseheads are this optimistic.

This fan wrote: “All this just to sit out half the season”

Packers could keep Jaire Alexander, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst opened the possibility of keeping Jaire Alexander despite trade talks. He said the Packers are exploring the best outcome for the organization and the player.

However, he did not close the door on Alexander returning to the Packers. At the NFL Owners' annual meeting on Monday, Gutekunst said,

“It could be a possibility. Absolutely.”

Alexander has two years remaining on a four-year, $84 million deal he signed in 2022.

