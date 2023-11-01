OJ Simpson believed he was in hell after waking up from heart surgery to Wu-Tang Clan blaring

In July, OJ Simpson underwent heart surgery where surgeons had to install a stent (a tube that holds arteries open) into him. It was a harrowing experience for the former running back, as he recalled to begin his Monday appearance on It Is What It Is:

"First of all, the most poignant thing was I was getting sleepy at stoplights. So I called my doctor, went to the hospital, and they put me in immediately. Next thing I know, I got two crews of people talking about opening my chest and doing stuff to my heart." [segment begins at 1:45]

"I kinda woke up earlier, and I wake up in the middle of this and they’re, like, blasting the Wu-Tang crew," he added. "And I’m thinking, 'What is that I’m hearing?' and it was the Wu-Tang crew. You know, I guess some people when they do surgeries they play Bach or they play Chopin or something. But I’m hearing the Wu-Tang crew and I'm like 'Oh, I know they ain’t playing this up here. Am I down here?'"

OJ Simpson discusses Baltimore Ravens' 2023 season

After addressing his heart surgery, OJ Simpson immediately got into it, discussing a variety of NFL and NBA topics, including the Cincinnati Bengals' statement victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But one of the more interesting topics involved the Bengals' AFC North rivals.

The Hall of Famer was briefed about the Baltimore Ravens, who won 31-24 at the Arizona Cardinals to remain on top of their division. When asked about his confidence in the team, Simpson said (begins at 39:07):

"Yes, I am (confident). The Ravens are tough. They're physical; they're smash-mouth. And I've seen the progression of (quarterback) Lamar (Jackson). He has really progressed as a passer, and I think he an actually beat you from the pocket now without having to take off and run."

"So as long as they're playing the defense that they are playing and Lamar can pass from the pocket and still have that takeoff ability, I wouldn't want to play them," he added. "I don't know anybody that really wants to play them. They're capable of beating anybody. I don't think they're the best team in football right now, but I think they could be."

The Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks next on November 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.