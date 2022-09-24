"Time for a change in Pittsburgh" - OJ Simpson wants Steelers to bench Mitch Trubisky and play Kenny Pickett

Hall of Fame running back OJ Simpson has seen enough in Pittsburgh and wants Kenny Pickett to start. The Steelers fell to division rivals the Cleveland Browns last night and the 75-year-old doesn't think that Mitch Trubisky is the guy to take the franchise forward. He wants Kenny Pickett to try his hand.

Pittsburgh dropped to 1-2 after three games with the offense struggling in every game this season. For Simpson, he doesn't think Trubisky inspires his receivers and believes that Pickett will put up more points than the former Bears and Bills quarterback.

Simpson took to his Twitter page to give his thoughts on the Steelers' loss to the Browns with the caption "Time for a change in Pittsburgh."

"The problem is Pittsburgh isn’t going to win any 14-10 football games, they gonna have to score points to win and I just don’t see that happening with Trubisky. Now I gotta admit he wasn’t that bad last night, but that shouldn’t be the criteria. The quarterback should be the guy that inspires you and I saw the body language of those receivers last night, it just wasn’t good.

“Overall, I don’t see these guys being inspired by their quarterback play and I don’t know what Kenny Pickett is able to do, but I’m willing to bet anybody that he will score more than four touchdowns over the next three games because they [Pittsburgh] have only scored four touchdowns in the first three games and that’s not going to get it, especially without TJ Watt helping in that defense."

Should Mike Tomlin bench Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

When a franchise selects a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, the general consensus is that they are the future of the team. We have seen young quarterbacks sit for a year or two (Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers) and work out fine.

However, given what we have seen in the opening three games this season, does Kenny Pickett deserve a chance already? Mitch Trubisky has struggled this season, only throwing for 569 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his three games.

It is worth noting that the Steelers have not scored more than 20 points this season either.

Tomlin was asked post-game about a quarterback change and was definitive in his answer. Tomlin said (via steelernation.com):

“The answer to that question is definitely no. I’m not in that mindset right now. I’m interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively can get better.”

So, unfortunately for Steelers fans who wanted a change at quarterback, you aren't getting it, at least for now anyway. The franchise, along with Tomlin, will figure out how to get the offense moving over the next few weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far