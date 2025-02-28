Ole Miss star DT Walter Nolen's NFL combine revelation sparks concerns after skipping drills

Ole Miss star Walter Nolen was touted as the second-best defensive tackle prospect, behind Michigan Wolverines standout Mason Graham. The defensive tackle was expected to be a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and potentially higher had he performed well at the NFL Combine.

Ad

Nolen, though, decided to skip the workout portion and instead planned on wooing teams during interviews with coaches and the franchises' top brass. Opting not to take part in the drills isn't uncommon, as plenty of stars go down that path.

However, it's deemed risky, as it could severely affect a player's draft stock, and the Ole Miss defensive tackle is reportedly set to witness this first-hand. According to reporter Marcus Mosher, teams are leaving him off their draft board due to his decision to skip the training drills at the Combine.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nolen was already perceived to have attitude issues, prompting teams to overlook him in their talent evaluation process. A to Z Sports' Ryan Roberts reported:

"The biggest test for Nolen in Indianapolis is to sell himself as a person to teams. There is some worrisome feedback regarding character for Nolen, which goes back to his high school days, and continued both at Texas A&M and with the [Ole Miss] Rebels. There are even a couple of NFL teams who have already taken Nolen off their boards."

Ad

The 21-year-old's decision to skip the drills and bank on his ability to charm the teams' top brass has seemingly backfired spectacularly. Nolen is now at risk of falling to the second-round, which will cost him millions of dollars in guaranteed money.

Walter Nolen stats: Ole Miss star is a game-wrecker

Walter Nolen's senior year with Ole Miss put him on the radar of several teams ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The defensive tackle was a menace in his sophomore season with Texas A&M, recording four sacks, nine tackles for losses and 37 tackles in only 12 games.

Ad

After transferring to the Rebels, he took his game up a notch. During the 2024 college football season, he played 13 games and finished with a career-high 6.5 sacks, an astonishing 14 tackles for losses and 48 tackles. He was a disruptive force on and behind the line of scrimmage, leaving offensive coordinators with no choice but to devise a gameplan to limit his impact.

Nolen's stellar year should have been enough to enamor teams to spend a top-15 pick on him. However, his attitude issues and decision to skip the workout portion of the Combine have affected his draft stock, and franchises now view picking him in the first round as a risky decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback