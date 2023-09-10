Olivia Culpo left speechless after Christian McCaffrey's explosive 65-yard touchdown vs. Steelers

It might be the first week of the new NFL season, but San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is already in midseason form. Facing Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, McCaffrey didn't take long to get to work.

The 49ers dominated the first half in enemy territory, and McCaffrey was a big reason why. To start the second half, he was on the end of a monster 65-yard touchdown run that broke the back of the Steelers. His fiancee, Olivia Culpo, was left speechless by the effort.

If there's one thing we know about Kyle Shanahan's offense, it's that he loves to run the football with McCaffrey, and this was true against the Steelers.

On the 49ers' first possession of the second half, McCaffrey broke loose for a huge 65-yard touchdown run, and McCaffrey's fiance Culpo took to her Instagram to celebrate.

Culpo loved McCaffrey's touchdown run.

After a stellar season last year, McCaffrey now has a full offseason under his belt to learn Shanahan's unique offense, and we can already see that it is paying dividends.

This likely won't be the last time Christian McCaffrey breaks loose for a huge touchdown this season.

Christian McCaffrey and 49ers off to strong start

Against a Steelers team that many think could be better than last season and even win the AFC North, the 49ers put the game to bed early.

Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and McCaffrey tormented the much-vaunted Steelers' defense and raced out to a 20-7 lead at halftime.

Many were questioning how the 49ers offense would look, and if Purdy could repeat his efforts from last year. It took just two quarters for Purdy to squash any doubts if he was comfortable after his elbow surgery, as he picked apart what is usually a stout Steelers defense.

Christian McCaffrey ended his day with 22 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers got their season off to a great start, winning 30-7 and signaling to the rest of the NFL that they will be a force to reckon this season.