  Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit

Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios’ GF, Alix Earle, flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:10 GMT
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios’ GF, Alix Earle, flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit (Image Source: Getty)

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, caught attention with her social media post. While the NFL wide receiver is preparing for his first season with the Houston Texans, his girlfriend is busy with work and shared a few snaps of her photoshoot in Montauk, New York.

Earle donned a red swimsuit, showing off her Miu Miu leather purse.

"Drove my chevyyyyy," she wrote.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Dunne reacted to the post.

"Obsessed w u," Dunne wrote.
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle&rsquo;s flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit/@alix_earle
Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message as Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle’s flaunts $2900 Miu Miu bag in red swimsuit/@alix_earle

Alix Earle posed sitting in a car. She wore white glasses and carried the blue-and-white striped purse in one hand, which is worth around $2,900 on Lyst.com.

It's a canvas leather Beau bag with the Miu Miu logo stitched in leather on the front. The bag features a two-way zip, twin top handles, gold-tone hardware and a double zipper. The purse is made in Italy and has dimensions of 11.5 cm x 28 cm x 8 cm.

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, shares behind-the-scenes snaps of her shoot with Paris Hilton

Last month, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, collaborated with Paris Hilton for a Carl’s Jr. burger advertisement. In a social media post on Thursday, Earle shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of their advertisement.

"Kay so … that’s hot 🍔 @carlsjr @parishilton," she wrote.
She shared a snap of herself enjoying a drink. She wore a red corset dress for the advertisement, while Hilton was in a shiny silver outfit. In the second slide of the post, Earle posed with the pop star, followed by a few more snaps from the shoot.

Meanwhile, Earle’s boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, joined his team for training camp last week. Gearing up for his eighth NFL season, he shared a picture in a Texans jersey on Instagram on July 23.

"Year 8, let’s get it," he wrote.
In his last season with the Miami Dolphins, he tore his ACL in Week 7 and missed more than half the season. He will begin the new season with a new team.

The Texans start the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. In preseason, they face the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 10, the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 16, and the Detroit Lions on Aug. 23.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

