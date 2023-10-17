Olivia Wilde clarifies subtle dig at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Olivia Wilde faced tremendous backlash for commenting on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. After the media uproar over the newest celebrity power couple, Wilde tried to joke about who Swift could be dating. It didn't go over well, and Wilde suffered a lot of hate for it.

Expand Tweet

She has now clarified those comments according to Page Six:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I meant no harm. It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

Wilde initially shared a tweet that wished Swift was dating a climate scientist. This is a reference to the fact that the popstar's carbon emissions are quite high. With how much attention is devoted to the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Wilde was hoping that Swift could channel that attention into something more meaningful.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mom

Fans didn't appreciate that, bringing up her dating history and her lack of work with climate change as well. Taylor Swift famously uses a private jet often, and that has negative effects on the environment. Wilde was jesting about that, but the Don't Worry Darling director's humor didn't quite land.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get a lot of attention

It's no secret that the entire world is focused on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Since their relationship blossomed, the NFL and more have been all eyes on the two of them. That has come with a lot of new attention, even for someone as famous as a star NFL player.

Kelce doesn't mind the attention, though. He understands that it's par for the course with Swift, and he's not letting it sour anything. He said via KMBC:

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. At the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people who care about Taylor, and for good reason."

He continued:

"You just gotta keep livin' and learnin' and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building."

This is a bit of a new experience for Kelce, but he's taking it all in stride.