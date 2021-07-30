Olympic legend Usain Bolt challenges Tyreek Hill after running a 4.22 at NFL combine in sweats and tennis shoes

They don’t come much faster than Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill. The pair are two of the fastest athletes in the world and a showdown between the two could possibly be on the cards this year.

Jamaican sprinting superstar Usain Bolt appeared on “the Pat McAfee Show” yesterday and narrated a story about challenging the Kansas City Chiefs speedster to a race at the NFL Combine in 2019.

Bolt told Pat McAfee:

"Me and Tyreek Hill got into it, he was talking 'blah blah blah. But, then I went to the combine one year, and if you go on the net right now, I ran 4.22 in my sweats and some street shoes. I was like, 'Come on, Tyreek Hill. You got no chance!'"

Below, you can watch the greatest sprinter of all time run the 40 at the NFL Combine.

Pat McAfee added fuel to the rivalry by explaining to Bolt that NFL commentators have compared the two before.

“One primetime game, they were talking about Tyreek Hill’s speed; it was like either his rookie year a second year,” McAfee said. “It was a primetime game, and they put him running next to you on the track. They were like the start, it was a 200 I believe, look the start there the same, and then you pulled away towards the end, but they were trying to showcase Tyreek's speed, and I think a lot of us were like, we got a guy that can maybe catch Usain Bolt in the NFL.”

Tyreek Hill expresses desire to race Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt’s comments did not escape the attention of Tyreek Hill, and the NFL star, known as “Cheetah,” quickly responded via Twitter.

Eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Bolt is about to turn 35 next month and has not competed since 2017. Maybe the lure of putting a cocky, pro football player in his place could motivate him to make a one-off comeback.

Head to head stats

Usain Bolt - 34 years old

40-yard sprint time - 4.22 (in shoes and track pants)

100m, 200m and 4 x 100m relay world record holder

11 x World Champion

8 x Olympic champion

Tyreek Hill - 27 years old

40-yard sprint time - 4.29 (at 2016 Combine)

Super Bowl LIV winner

Five-time Pro Bowler

Four straight seasons with 50-plus-yard touchdowns

