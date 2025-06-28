"Omar Khan has been open-minded": Ian Rapoport weighs in on Jalen Ramsey, Steelers rumors 

Jalen Ramsey spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, the seven-time Pro Bowler is now on the hunt for a new team for the upcoming season. Ramsey and the Dolphins decided to mutually part ways, and the cornerback did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp.

After reportedly being on the trade block, Ramsey has been linked with several teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a playmaker, were rumored as a good fit for the Super Bowl LVI champion.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared some new information about the rumors surrounding Ramsey and the Steelers. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Rapoport talked about the cornerback's trade while naming the team that will most likely acquire Ramsey in the coming days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If the Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, which I expect, they might sign a corner. The Steelers are still looking for a playmaker, whether it's receiver, tight end...," Rapoport said.

"I don't see that happening. I don't see Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers... I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest from the Steelers. Omar Khan has been very open-minded about everyone available it seems... The Rams are the ones that make the most sense to me. It's just a really difficult deal to do given the money," he added.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Ramsey in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was then traded to the Rams in October 2019. In September 2020, the cornerback signed a five-year deal worth $100 million. A year later, Ramsey helped the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI before being traded to the Dolphins in March 2023.

Tyreek Hill is not ready to part ways with Jalen Ramsey

Despite agreeing to mutually part ways, it looks like Ramsey's teammate, Tyreek Hill, is not ready to bid farewell to the cornerback. Hill was in New York for the recent Fanatics Fest.

During a panel interview, Tyreek Hill talked about how he would do everything in his power to make Ramsey stay with the Dolphins.

"I'm going to hang out with Ramsey today, so I'm going to get him back," Hill said. "Full-court press, I'm getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey.

"I don't care what they say- tampering, whatever- we need Ramsey. He's a dog. He's one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too though. That's what he doesn't get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man," he added.

Last season, Ramsey played in all 17 games for the Dolphins. He recorded a total of 60 tackles, 1.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

