  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Ominous feel to it" - Mike Florio raises red flags on Matthew Stafford's back injury as Sean McVay shares vague update on Rams QB

"Ominous feel to it" - Mike Florio raises red flags on Matthew Stafford's back injury as Sean McVay shares vague update on Rams QB

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:43 GMT
&quot;Ominous feel to it&quot; - Mike Florio raises red flags on Matthew Stafford
"Ominous feel to it" - Mike Florio raises red flags on Matthew Stafford's back injury as Sean McVay shares vague update on Rams QB

Matthew Stafford is preparing for his 17th season in the NFL. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is dealing with a back injury and it has been a worrying topic in the Los Angeles Rams' training camp.

Ad

NFL insider Mike Florio raised red flags about the issue. In a Sunday article for NBC Sports, Florio wrote:

"The 'week-to-week' label always has an ominous feel to it. The reality, however, is that one of these weeks the 'week-to-week' watch will end."

Florio is referring to the words of Sean McVay. After he was asked if Stafford would practice on Sunday. McVay said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don’t think so. It would be week-to-week, but probably not.”

The Rams coach added:

"(It's) Week-to-week. I wish I could help you out more with that."
Ad

Matthew Stafford has a history of back issues and the Rams are being cautious with their approach. It's unlikely that he'll play much in August as the franchise is protecting him from aggravating his back.

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely take the bulk of the first-team reps. The goal remains for Stafford to be up and running in time for the regular season opener against the Houston Texans.

Ad

What's next for Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford has been in the league since 2009 and has remained a Pro Bowl-calibre player for most of the last decade despite injury issues piling up.

Stafford is dealing with a back injury that threatened to derail his 2024 season. Sean McVay ruled him out of the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on August 5, and it looks unlikely he'll feature against the LA Chargers on August 13.

Stafford agreed to a two-year, $84 million deal with the Rams during the offseason. However, his injury issue is threatening his dream of ending his career on a high.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications