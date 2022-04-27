On this day: The Seahawks hit the jackpot by drafting Russell Wilson

All 32 NFL teams have one thing in common: they strive to obtain a franchise quarterback, and the Seattle Seahawks are no different. In difficult times, you want someone you can count on to pull you through, take you deep into the playoffs, and potentially bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning are the entities you're looking for.

On this day in 2012, Seattle found their franchise quarterback.

With the 75th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round. He was the sixth quarterback chosen behind Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Brandon Weeden, and Brock Osweiler.

It proved to be a savvy selection by the Seahawks as Wilson would immediately impact, leading the team to the NFC Divisional Round, where they came up just short in a 30-28 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson's 2013 season was a career highlight as he led the Seahawks to a 43-8 rout of the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl to win Seattle their solitary Super Bowl title.

Wilson went close to repeating the feat the following season, but a questionable coaching call from Pete Carroll, where he elected to pass the ball instead of running with Marshawn Lynch from the one-yard line, cost the team back-to-back titles.

Wilson has been a consistent performer in Seattle, and in nine of the ten seasons he played there, he has a winning record. After ten years, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

Russell Wilson leaves Seahawks for Broncos; excited for fresh chapter in his career

Wilson joined the Broncos in a stacked AFC West division, competing with the quarterback trio of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

With the NFL Draft approaching, Wilson spoke to the media, reminiscing about his draft day back in 2012 and how he believes he can help.

He said:

"The draft is coming up, and that’s always an exciting time. I remember going back to April 27, 2012, when I was drafted... It was such a blessing. To be in the locker room and help lead a bunch of guys and guys who are going to be coming in—it’s my job to make sure we train them up to be the best they can possibly be and have the best careers they can have."

It will be interesting to see what Wilson can achieve in Denver with a talented roster and plenty of expectations.

Edited by Piyush Bisht