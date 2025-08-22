“One of the most bad**s things ever said”: Kylie Kelce shows strong support to Mina Kimes’ viral dig at male sports fans

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, supported NFL analyst Mina Kimes after her TikTok trend video. Kimes also jumped on the 'one thing that male sports fans want to see' trend, which is her getting more screen time. The quote became famous when Taylor Swift said it during her appearance on the New Heights podcast.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast called 'Not Gonna Lie', Kylie shared her thoughts on Mina Kimes taking part in this viral TikTok trend. She also heaped praise on her for being outspoken and confident.

"There's a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most bad**s things ever said on there," Kylie said. "The clip, for our audio listeners, is Mina essentially on every ESPN show. And I love this because I'm a tell you right now, Mina would not be on every f**king show if she wasn't absolutely nailing it. Okay?

"So yeah. Fact is, Mina, I wanna see you on our screens, but I do love this. I love this audio so much. I love it. I love all the women in sports that I hae seen using this trend. Ilona Maher, Livvy Dunne, Nebraska volleyball team. There have been so many women who have taken this audio and just absolutely nailed it. "(TS-11:43)

Kylie Kelce's husband, Jason Kelce, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He won one Super Bowl with them before announcing his retirement in March 2024. He is also the co-host of the 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and Chiefs superstar, Travis Kelce.

Kylie Kelce opens up about one sport that she doesn't want her daughters to play

Kylie and Jason Kelce have four daughters together. Speaking on her podcast on Thursday, she addressed a question that she got asked frequently.

Many people wanted to know which sport she would not allow her daughters to participate in. Kylie Kelce then candidly gave her answer before explaining the reason behind it.

"It's funny how we have four daughters and people will always say, 'What's the one sport that you don't want them to participate in?' I'm going to p*ss off a whole community right now. It's swimming," Kylie said.

"I have a reason. I don't want to sit in a hot pool as the spectator and smell like chlorine when I leave when I never f***ing touched the pool."

Kylie Kelce herself was an athlete at college. She played hockey for Cabrini University and was a four-year defensive starter.

