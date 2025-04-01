"One hit and let's retire": Rams GM Les Snead makes feelings clear on Puka Nacua wanting to call it quits at 30

Puka Nacua has been a breakout star for the Los Angeles Rams after the franchise took him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was named a second-team All-Pro as a rookie after setting the NFL rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards, adding six touchdowns.

Ad

While Nacua battled injuries and only appeared in 11 games in his sophomore season, he recorded 990 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 79 receptions, proving that his rookie year was no fluke. Despite establishing himself as a legitimate top-level wide receiver, the Rams star recently revealed that he plans to retire by 30.

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead weighed in on his star wide receiver's retirement talk. Speaking to Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show, he stated:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ah these - you know what? Gen Z is like rockstars now. You know? [They get] one hit and let's retire."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out Les Snead's comments on Puka Nacua's plans to retire at the age of 30 below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nacua is set to turn 24 years old in May, meaning that he could only have six seasons left of NFL football. The one-time All-Pro is still on his rookie contract, which pays him a total of $4 million over four years. While he is one of the most underpaid players in the league due to his draft position, he is eligible to sign an extension after the 2025 season.

What did Puka Nacua say about retiring at the age of 30?

Puka Nacua revealed his plans to retire at 30 due to his desire to have a big family and be active in their lives. Dov Kleiman shared comments from the Los Angeles Rams star to X last week, tweeting:

Ad

"Powerful: Rams star 24-year-old WR Puka Nacua says he wants to retire by the age of 30: “I know I want to retire at the age of 30... I think of Aaron Donald; to go out at the top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them,” Nacua wants to walk away early enough to raise a family."

Ad

Check out Dov Kleiman's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

If Nacua sticks to his plan and retires by 30, he will likely leave plenty of potential earnings on the table. Despite this, the one-time All-Pro is in line to receive a massive payday, provided that his production continues in his third season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.