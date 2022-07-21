NFL Trade Rumors: NFC South franchise emerges as potential suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been rumored to be on borrowed time with the San Francisco 49ers all offseason. He is undoubtedly the the best quarterback available on the trade market at this time. Many teams have already been linked to the quarterback, but one NFC South franchise has now entered the conversation. According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, the Atlanta Falcons are also in the market for the 30-year-old signal caller:

"Interesting update: The Falcons are one of five known teams with a call in to the #49ers regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a source confirms."

Garoppolo is in the last season of his contract and is projected to count $26.95 million against the salary cap in 2022. He had a no-trade clause last season, but now San Francisco have the right to trade him to any team in the NFL. The team that gets the quarterback would take on his $24.2 million salary but that salary is not guaranteed. Teams could possibly negotiate with him on a contract extension that lessens the salary number in exchange for guarantees.

Jimmy Garoppolo has started 45 games in his five seasons with the 49ers, including two trips to the playoffs. He was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with the New England Patriots back in October 2017.

The 49ers are moving on from Garoppolo. The franchise looks to their 2021 first-round draft pick, Trey Lance, to supplant him as the team’s starter under center.

How would Jimmy Garoppolo fare with the Falcons?

As the 49ers starter, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 11,362 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. What’s more, his 67.7% pass completion is the third-best in the NFL since 2017. Only retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (72.8%) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (67.8%) beat his completion percentage since 2017.

But how would Garoppolo fit in with the Falcons? If general manager Terry Fontenot trades for the quarterback, will it be a quarterback competition? Or would Garoppolo just be given the job? Atlanta currently have Marcus Mariota and this year's third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder as their quarterbacks.

Garoppolo would almost definitely be an upgrade for the Falcons. The team traded their long-time quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. They could use the known qualities of Garoppolo at quarterback. Steadfast and composed, he could be the one to help push their receivers onto the next level.

We’ll see soon enough if Atlanta are actually in the hunt for Garoppolo to lead the team forward.

