“One down for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react as Kenny Pickett injures hamstring at Browns training camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's training camp session. The injury is bad news for the former Pittsburgh Steelers star's momentum, especially considering he is in a fierce quarterback competition with three others.NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco will get more reps while Pickett will undergo tests to determine the severity of his hamstring injury.Given that they are both veterans, Pickett and Flacco have been frequently tipped as the favorites to start for Cleveland this year. However, this injury might open doors for the rookies as well.NFL fans were quick to react to Pickett's injury news on X:&quot;One down for Shedeur,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;We keep inching closer to Shedeur Sanders as the week 1 starter. It's destiny,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Well this is playing out right into the Browns' hands. Pickett can now be traded with upside and will never take another snap in a Browns uniform. Sanders showed out and can no longer be held back,&quot; another said.&quot;Super Unfortunate, especially in a packed QB room, he isn’t going to be there to prove him self, fire up Joe Flacco week 1,&quot; one fan stated.&quot;Flacco will end up getting hurt too somehow, so it will come down to Gabriel vs Sanders,&quot; one fan predicted.&quot;All the dominoes falling into place. Shedeur is the starter,&quot; another fan added.The development is bad for Kenny Pickett, but it gives Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove himself as starting quarterback material.According to ESPN Cleveland's tracker, Sanders has done well so far in four sessions, recording 20 completions out of 31 throws and scoring three touchdowns. However, he is the only quarterback out of the four who hasn't seen any action with the first team.Sanders could get some first-team reps this coming week, as Pickett is anticipated to be out for some time. Sanders and his Browns teammates will return to practice on Monday after taking a day off on Sunday.What happened to Browns QB Kenny Pickett?Kenny Pickett was participating in first-team reps when he suffered a hamstring injury during an 11-on-11 exercise at the Cleveland Browns' training facility on Saturday. He rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass before landing awkwardly, holding his hamstring.Pickett left the field for evaluation by the team staff and did not return for the remainder of the session. Later, the Browns announced that Pickett would be reassessed in the days ahead, but they did not elaborate on the extent of the injury.Since then, there has been no word on Kenny Pickett's recovery timeline or the extent of the injury.