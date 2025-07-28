  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “One down for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react as Kenny Pickett injures hamstring at Browns training camp

“One down for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react as Kenny Pickett injures hamstring at Browns training camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 28, 2025 13:24 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Kenny Pickett injures hamstring at Browns training camp - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's training camp session. The injury is bad news for the former Pittsburgh Steelers star's momentum, especially considering he is in a fierce quarterback competition with three others.

Ad

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco will get more reps while Pickett will undergo tests to determine the severity of his hamstring injury.

Given that they are both veterans, Pickett and Flacco have been frequently tipped as the favorites to start for Cleveland this year. However, this injury might open doors for the rookies as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL fans were quick to react to Pickett's injury news on X:

"One down for Shedeur," one fan commented.
Ad
"We keep inching closer to Shedeur Sanders as the week 1 starter. It's destiny," another fan said.
"Well this is playing out right into the Browns' hands. Pickett can now be traded with upside and will never take another snap in a Browns uniform. Sanders showed out and can no longer be held back," another said.
Ad
"Super Unfortunate, especially in a packed QB room, he isn’t going to be there to prove him self, fire up Joe Flacco week 1," one fan stated.
"Flacco will end up getting hurt too somehow, so it will come down to Gabriel vs Sanders," one fan predicted.
"All the dominoes falling into place. Shedeur is the starter," another fan added.
Ad

The development is bad for Kenny Pickett, but it gives Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove himself as starting quarterback material.

According to ESPN Cleveland's tracker, Sanders has done well so far in four sessions, recording 20 completions out of 31 throws and scoring three touchdowns. However, he is the only quarterback out of the four who hasn't seen any action with the first team.

Sanders could get some first-team reps this coming week, as Pickett is anticipated to be out for some time. Sanders and his Browns teammates will return to practice on Monday after taking a day off on Sunday.

Ad

What happened to Browns QB Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett was participating in first-team reps when he suffered a hamstring injury during an 11-on-11 exercise at the Cleveland Browns' training facility on Saturday. He rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass before landing awkwardly, holding his hamstring.

Pickett left the field for evaluation by the team staff and did not return for the remainder of the session. Later, the Browns announced that Pickett would be reassessed in the days ahead, but they did not elaborate on the extent of the injury.

Since then, there has been no word on Kenny Pickett's recovery timeline or the extent of the injury.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications