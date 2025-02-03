One year ago, Myles Garrett made his goals crystal clear with Browns: "There's 31 losers and one winner"

Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, citing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl, on Monday. The six-time All-Pro addressed his future with the franchise midway through the 2023 season, making it clear that he defines success as winning it all while also claiming that he could get the job done in Cleveland.

On Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" on Monday, Garrett said:

"I mean, success at the end of the day is winning it all. If you're not, there's only one winner at the end of the season. ... There's 31 losers and one winner. That's how I look at it.

"As far as, you know, individual accolades, that's all nice and grand, but, you know, you might get remembered for winning DPOY one year, but everyone remembers who won the Super Bowl. I want to be able to hold that and be able to have a parade with the city of Cleveland. ... So, that's what's most important to me."

When asked if he could do it in Cleveland, Garrett responded:

"Absolutely, and I look forward to it. You know, we have all the right pieces. Have all the right people, and it's just a matter of want to at this point. How bad do you want it?"

The Browns finished the 2023 season with an 11-6 record. However, they were blown out in their postseason opener, falling 45-14 to the Houston Texans. The team took a major step backwards in 2024 as they were just 3-14 and will pick second in the 2025 NFL draft.

Myles Garrett requests trade from Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett released a statement on Monday morning requesting to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year wrote:

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Garrett was drafted No. 1 by the Browns in 2017. In just eight seasons, he has recorded 102.5 sacks, earning six Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

