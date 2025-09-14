"One more year, Rob Gronkowski??!?" - Tom Brady teases unretiring with ex-Patriots TE after showing off legendary connection during FOX kickoff

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked about un-retiring after making a stunning throw to his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski as part of a Fox pregame segment on Sunday. Brady picked out Gronkowski with a perfect pass from one veranda to another.When Fox shared a video of Brady and Gronkowski linking up, the former QB joked about returning to the league with the tight end for one more year.&quot;One more year??!?!?! @RobGronkowski @NFLonFOX,&quot; one tweeted.Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his 20-year career with them from 2000 to 2019. Gronkowski was his teammate at the franchise for nine years from 2010 to 2018, before the tight end announced his first retirement.When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski made a U-turn on his retirement to play with the QB. The two helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in their first year with the team.Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season with four Super Bowls across his career.Meanwhile, Brady announced his retirement in February 2023, after his third year with the Buccaneers. In his announcement video, Brady said that he will remain retired, unlike the time he made a U-turn on his retirement after the 2021 season. The QB finished his pro career with seven Super Bowl rings.Tom Brady will be in the announcers' booth for Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 gameNFL: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady - Source: ImagnTom Brady is currently in his second year as a Fox analyst. He will be in the announcers' booth for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 clash on Sunday. Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play commentary while Brady will handle the analysis for the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.The Chiefs vs. Eagles game is a rematch from the Super Bowl in February, which Philly won 40-22.The Chiefs lost their 2025 season opener against the LA Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles opened their season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.