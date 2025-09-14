  • home icon
  "One more year, Rob Gronkowski??!?" - Tom Brady teases unretiring with ex-Patriots TE after showing off legendary connection during FOX kickoff

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 17:38 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady teases unretiring with ex-Patriots TE after showing off legendary connection during FOX kickoff - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked about un-retiring after making a stunning throw to his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski as part of a Fox pregame segment on Sunday. Brady picked out Gronkowski with a perfect pass from one veranda to another.

When Fox shared a video of Brady and Gronkowski linking up, the former QB joked about returning to the league with the tight end for one more year.

"One more year??!?!?! @RobGronkowski @NFLonFOX," one tweeted.
Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his 20-year career with them from 2000 to 2019. Gronkowski was his teammate at the franchise for nine years from 2010 to 2018, before the tight end announced his first retirement.

When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski made a U-turn on his retirement to play with the QB. The two helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in their first year with the team.

Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season with four Super Bowls across his career.

Meanwhile, Brady announced his retirement in February 2023, after his third year with the Buccaneers. In his announcement video, Brady said that he will remain retired, unlike the time he made a U-turn on his retirement after the 2021 season. The QB finished his pro career with seven Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady will be in the announcers' booth for Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 game

NFL: Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady is currently in his second year as a Fox analyst. He will be in the announcers' booth for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 clash on Sunday. Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play commentary while Brady will handle the analysis for the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs vs. Eagles game is a rematch from the Super Bowl in February, which Philly won 40-22.

The Chiefs lost their 2025 season opener against the LA Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles opened their season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

