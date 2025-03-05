The Kansas City Chiefs traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, leaving a big void at the guard position. The two-time First-team All-Pro will go to Chicago, with KC receiving a 2026 fourth-round pick as compensation.

For the Chiefs former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel, there is just one name that can fill Thuney’s shoes next season.

Ronnie Stanley from the Baltimore Ravens, Daniel, said at 14 on X.

Speaking to Dianna Russini, Daniel had some advice for the Ravens’ Pro Bowl guard, who will become a free agent on March 12.

Go to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their tackle situation right now, you said money’s not an issue, Daniel told Russini at:22 when she used the hypothetical to have Daniel assume money not being a problem.

Another problem, though, as Russini pointed out, is that KC just franchise-tagged Trey Smith. Here’s how Daniel thinks the club could solve that issue with Stanley.

Get your guy (Stanley), move him to the left tackle, make sure you protect the franchise, and that franchise is Patrick Mahomes, he said at:54.

Last year Mahomes was under siege more often than usual, with the Chiefs pivot taking a career-high 36 sacks in the regular season.

That was a huge issue in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as he was sacked six times and rarely was able to put together some good drives under center.

The Chiefs’ salary issues

Adding a two-time Pro Bowl guard who was also a First-team All-Pro in the NFL in 2019 would likely enable Mahomes and the offense to operate more efficiently in 2015.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs have limited funds, and acquiring Ronnie Stanley will probably require a lot of movement and maneuvering from the front office. In October 2020 Stanley signed a five-year $98.75 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens per Spotrac, including over $70 million worth of guarantees.

According to Over the Cap, after tagging Smith and trading Thuney, the Chiefs are more than $2 million in the hole for 2025 cap space. The club won't be under the cap by the start of the new NFL season on March 12.

Although the Bears will pay Thuney’s $15.5 million salary next season, the Chiefs are on the hook for $11 million in dead money from that deal.

The Chiefs are in a tough situation, but they must resolve it to make another Super Bowl run in 2025.

