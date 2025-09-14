  • home icon
  NFL

"Open toe sandals? We're cooked": Dolphins fans in shambles over Tua Tagovailoa's pregame outfit for Week 2 game vs. Patriots

"Open toe sandals? We're cooked": Dolphins fans in shambles over Tua Tagovailoa's pregame outfit for Week 2 game vs. Patriots

By Arnold

Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:07 GMT

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:07 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa was in the spotlight when he arrived at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday with a rather casual look. The Miami Dolphins quarterback donned a yellow shirt with black shorts, a cap, and sandals when he arrived for the team's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

When fans caught a glimpse of Tagovailoa's pre-game outfit, they poked fun at the QB.

"Open toe sandals? We’re cooked," one tweeted.

"Bros wearing a dress," another added.
"The skirt is fitting," a third commented.
"Looks like he has no idea where he is," one added.

Similar reactions followed.

"Walking trash can rolling in," one wrote.
"Our qb wears a skirt. That’s definitely on point," a fan added.
"Idiot in a skirt! That is our QB. We are fudged!" a user tweeted.
The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the NFL passer rating leader in 2022, the league's passing yards leader in 2023 and the NFL's completion percentage leader in 2024.

Tagovailoa signed a reported four-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins in July 2024. However, it appears that some Miami fans remain unconvinced that the quarterback is the man to lead the team to success.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa did not have a great start to the 2025 season

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa struggled in the Dolphins' season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The Miami QB went 14 of 23 passing for just 114 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and lost a fumble in his team's 33-8 defeat to Indy.

After the game, reports claimed that if Tagovailoa continued to struggle, the Dolphins might look to cut the QB.

Nonetheless, Tagovailoa will be eager to get Miami its first win of the season in Week 2 against the Patriots. At the time of writing, New England is leading 15-7 with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

