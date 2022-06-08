"He’s getting the opportunity" - Aaron Rodgers reveals who Packers plan on having as WR1 for 2022 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers lost his WR1, Davante Adams, to the trade market this past offseason. Adams will now be the top gun in a Las Vegas Raiders offensive scheme with a far less potent triggerman in Derek Carr.

The Green Bay Packers will have to find a new WR1, but luckily, Rodgers already has an idea of where to look. While speaking to reporters, Aaron Rodgers revealed that Allen Lazard will have the chance to be the No. 1 receiver:

“He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. I’m not worried about him at all stepping into that role.”

Aaron Rodgers will need a replacement-by-committee approach to the WR1 role

Replacing Davante Adams' 1,553 receiving yards via 123 catches is not something any receiver on the Packers roster would be able to replicate in 2022.

Allen Lazard has the catch percentage and yards per catch to get fans excited. But the Iowa State product has not faced the kind of defensive pressure Adams did in the past four seasons.

Expecting rookie Christian Watson out of North Dakota State to be able to flip that switch is unfair to the 2022 NFL Draft second-rounder's development. But Lazard is at a point in his career where a big jump is possible. Adams' first 1,000 yard season came in Year 5, which was, coincidentally, Lazard's rookie year.

Lazard has not yet reported to minicamp due to his lack of a signed restricted free agent tender, which could put him behind the 8-ball early. Then again, getting properly compensated could continue a trend in sports of players getting their money and delivering the necessary in-game results.

His agent re-affirmed that the WR's goal is to have the best season possible with the Packers - that includes a Super Bowl victory.

“Allen’s total focus is on having the best possible season he can have as a player and helping the Packers win the Lombardi Trophy. Everything he is doing is to further those objectives.”

Lazard's attendance at Packers mini-camp will be a minor story until a deal is reached. But once it is, Green Bay's focus will not be on a third straight MVP season for Aaron Rodgers. Instead, getting over the NFC postseason hump will be the primary objective. If Rodgers has one more in him, it's just gravy.

