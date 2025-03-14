“Opportunity to come in and compete” - Daniel Jones makes feelings clear about role with Colts after $14,000,000 free agency deal

Daniel Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. The quarterback was released by the Minnesota Vikings and had a tumultuous first half of the 2024 season with the New York Giants.

However, Jones now has a chance to revive his career, and the signal-caller has made his feelings clear about his plans in Indy. He said he also wants to push Anthony Richardson for the starting QB role, which will only help the team.

"It's an opportunity to come in and compete," Jones said on Thursday, via the team's website. "I'm looking forward to that. I have a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him — I think he's certainly talented young player. And I think the competition aspect brings out the best in everybody.

"I think we're both interested in helping this team win games and (doing) whatever we can do to help that happen."

Jones began the 2024 season under pressure to deliver as the Giants' starting quarterback. However, after he failed to live up to expectations, Jones was released in November.

Across six years at New York, Jones recorded 14,582 passing yards (64.1% pass completion) with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He posted a 24-44-1 record as a starter.

The Vikings signed Jones only a few days after the Giants released him. However, the quarterback never played for Minnesota and served as a backup to Sam Darnold.

Analyst Pat McAfee believes Daniel Jones will get a fresh start with the Colts

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Daniel Jones - Source: Getty

Pat McAfee was excited about Daniel Jones' move to the Indianapolis Colts. The ESPN analyst also hoped to see the quarterback return to his best and potentially start for the Colts.

“For me, Danny Dimes, sure he’s thrown some pick-sixes,” McAfee said on his show on Tuesday. “Sure, he’s looked terrible at times. But he doesn’t have a 47.7% completion percentage.

"I assume he shows up on time to everything. I assume he’s a guy that will be like, ‘Yeah, I’m an NFL quarterback. I’m gonna be a professional.’ So nonetheless, it’ll be good for [Anthony Richardson] to either see it or it will be good for a 27-year-old to get paid $14 million as a starting quarterback in the NFL.”

Jones will need to put in the work during Indy's offseason program, which is set to begin from April 21. It will be interesting to see whether he can pip Richardson as the Colts' QB1.

