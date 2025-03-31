"Our job is to stop that play" - Aaron Glenn makes stance clear on Eagles' tush push play

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn has made his stance clear on whether or not he believes the tush push play should be banned in the NFL. League owners are currently meeting in Palm Springs, Florida, this week to discuss a variety of changes that may be coming to the NFL.

One proposed change submitted by the Green Bay Packers is to ban the Eagles' signature play that allows a ball carrier to be pushed forward from behind. According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Glenn believes it's up to opposing defenses to stop the play.

"They've done a good job of creating a play that's unstoppable," Glenn said. "In my defensive coaching mentality, my job is to stop that play. Our job is to stop that play. I'll answer it that way."

The Eagles are well-known for their renowned Tush Push play. When Philadelphia needs a short-yardage gain to go to a new set of downs, they typically line up with quarterback Jalen Hurts directly under center. The dominating Eagles offensive line will press forward, making room for Hurts to sneak the ball up the middle with some help from his teammates in the backfield.

While it's not the sole reason for the Eagles' 2024 success, which ultimately resulted in a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, it is a major weapon in the offensive unit's repertoire. For it to be banned would certainly be a huge loss to the defending world champions' playbook.

How big of a loss would the tush push be for the Eagles in 2025?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Should the tush push be banned from the NFL for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, the Eagles would still likely be a dominant opposing force even without it. The bulk of Philadelphia's success on offense in 2024 came from their run game, which is built on the foundation of star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was signed by the Eagles before last season as a free agent, and was the missing gem the team needed to take the next step in their Super Bowl pursuits.

With the majority of the Eagles' offensive front returning next season, and Barkley expected to continue his dominant run behind the unit, Philadelphia will still be a force to be reckoned with.

If that isn't enough, quarterback Jalen Hurts still leads the offense with receiver AJ Brown and Devonta Smith on the outside to throw to.

