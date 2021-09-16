Eager Raiders fans get first jab of COVID-19 vaccine to attend games at Allegiant Stadium

COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc across the globe and with football back, over 6,000 eager Raiders fans have received their first dose of the vaccine to attend games in Las Vegas to watch their beloved Raiders play in their shiny new stadium.

8 News Now @8NewsNow

trib.al/o0VK6VD Hundreds of Raiders fans got COVID-19 vaccines before Monday night's game so they could enter the stadium. Hundreds of Raiders fans got COVID-19 vaccines before Monday night's game so they could enter the stadium.

trib.al/o0VK6VD

Raiders fans get the jab to attend games

Back in August of this year, the Raiders stated that if fans wanted to attend home games at Allegiant Stadium, they would have to show proof of vaccination. The option to show proof of a negative COVID result has not been deemed to be viable.

As part of the policy, the Raiders stated that any fans who had received their first dose of the vaccine a whole week before the game would be allowed inside the stadium.

In another significant move by the organization, the Raiders have set up a vaccine pop-up to allow fans to get vaccinated before going inside the stadium. The Raiders seem to be one of the more proactive franchises when it comes to the pandemic.

Maddie White @maddiewhitetv

As

The team became the first in the NFL to announce a vaccine required/no mask policy.

Kickoff is at 5:15.

will have coverage throughout the day including a Raiders special at 10 am. Tune in! Raider Nation returns tonight —As @AllegiantStadm welcomes full-capacity fans.The team became the first in the NFL to announce a vaccine required/no mask policy.Kickoff is at 5:15. @FOX5Vegas will have coverage throughout the day including a Raiders special at 10 am. Tune in! Raider Nation returns tonight —

As @AllegiantStadm welcomes full-capacity fans.

The team became the first in the NFL to announce a vaccine required/no mask policy.

Kickoff is at 5:15.

@FOX5Vegas will have coverage throughout the day including a Raiders special at 10 am. Tune in! https://t.co/aq6GDFmU2r

A representative from the Raiders organization stated that over 6,000 die-hard fans had their first dose of the vaccine, either at other COVID sites or the gameday site at the stadium and were allowed to attend the game. The Raiders stated that around 300 fans used the franchise's facilities to get the vaccine on game day.

Fans who are fully vaccinated are allowed to enter the stadium without wearing a mask, but fans who have only one dose must still wear a mask when inside the stadium, per the guidance from Nevada Gov. Sisolak.

So with the Raiders currently doing their part to try and stop the spread of the virus, hopefully, other franchises will follow suit. It does feel like the best way to get the public vaccinated.

Also Read

It also helps protect fans at the football to as it is next to impossible to social distance while attending a game.

The Raiders seem ahead of the curve and it is not entirely impossible to think that by the end of the year, all 31 other franchises will be doing the same.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar