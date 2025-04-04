"Overpay holy" "Worth every penny": NFL fans divided over Trey McBride signing $76,000,000 extension with Cardinals

Trey McBride had a breakout season in 2024 as he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his three-year career. The Arizona Cardinals tight end recorded 1,146 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 111 receptions, adding a rushing touchdown.

Adam Schefter of ESPN took to X on Thursday to reveal that the franchise is making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history with a four-year, $76 million contract extension.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared the news, leading to plenty of fan reactions. @GetJurped believes the franchise overpaid McBride:

"overpay holy"

@JWN7113 claimed that the deal is worth every penny:

"Worth every penny"

@positionsmafiaa noted that the tight end has not found the end zone frequently in his career:

"two touchdowns a season = 76 million 💀 😭"

@MHJera_ labeled the 2024 Pro Bowler as the best tight end in the league:

"Absolute steal for the NFLs TE1"

@tapemerchant suggested that McBride doesn't block:

"For a guy that doesn’t block that’s crazy money"

@KendrickNumber stated that he is underpaid:

"Underpaid tbh dude had 1100 yards diggs tore his acl and still makes more. Tight ends are arguably more important than receivers no idea why he getting paid so little"

Trey McBride reacts to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's congratulations after record extension

Trey McBride became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history on Thursday. His teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, reacted to the news, drawing a response from the 2024 Pro Bowler.

The former first overall pick took to X to congratulate his Arizona Cardinals teammate, tweeting:

"Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny! More work to be done but a great day. 🙏🏽 @mcbtrey"

McBride shared the tweet, adding:

"LFG! Going to be special 🤝"

Check out the tweet from Kyler Murray and Trey McBride below:

McBride has spent all three seasons of his career with the Cardinals after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has recorded 2,236 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 221 receptions while adding one rushing touchdown, showing improvement in each season.

