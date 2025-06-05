"Overpay for a WR3": NFL fans react to Rashod Bateman's $36,750,000 extension with Ravens

On June 5, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that wide receiver Rashod Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens had agreed to a major contract extension. According to the report, Bateman has signed a three year extension in Baltimore worth $36.75 million, $20 million of which are fully guaranteed. With that new deal, Bateman will earn an average annual value of $12.25 million per season.

Ad

"Comp update: Ravens signed WR Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed." Schefter said.

In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that the Ravens drastically overpaid to sign Bateman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gatsby @ZachGatsby Overpay for a WR3!

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_times Overpay? 😬

Ad

Top Shelf Action 🥃 @TopShelfAction $12 million a year for a WR3 is crazy

Ad

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how Bateman had a great season last year and was fully deserving of his new contract.

"Under appreciated player." one fan wrote.

"If he continues to build off last season, that is one of the bigger steals in a while." one fan wrote.

"Well-deserved after a big breakout campaign last season." one fan wrote.

Ad

Did the Baltimore Ravens overpay for Rashod Bateman?

Bateman is coming off the best season of his NFL career last year and is primed to continue building a larger role in the Ravens offense in 2025. He finished the 2024 campaign with 45 receptions for 756 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns for the Ravens.

However, on the other side of the argument, Bateman was firmly behind star wide receiver Zay Flowers on the depth chart and in terms of production, something that is unlikely to change this season. Furthermore, Baltimore invested in signing veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. Although Hopkins is in the latter stages of his remarkable career, he still can compete and will likely take snaps away from Bateman in 2025.

In average annual value (AAV), Bateman now leads all Ravens wide receiver's in salary and will be making over $7 million more than the next highest-paid receiver (Hopkins) in 2025. In the NFL, Bateman now ranks as the 28th highest paid wide receiver in the NFL and has a comparable AAV to Buffalo Bills Khalil Shakir, Atlanta Falcons Darnell Mooney, and New York Giants Darius Slayton, according to Spotrac.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.