Tom Brady retired from the NFL less than a year ago and he is already seeing a change in the league. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback discussed the NFL officiating and penalties on this week's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.

Brady thinks that many people want the NFL to be less physical and may become a flag football league. He then went on to mention flag football is now an Olympic sport. The former QB said:

"There’s so many people that want it less and less physical, it’s more like flag football which is going to be in the Olympics in 2028. Maybe football goes to flag football over a period of time."

Brady added:

"Football is a physical sport, there’s a physical element to all of this, you throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn’t have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way."

Fans were not pleased with Tom Brady's comments about the league's penalties. Many fans on social media agreed that the former quarterback benefited from calls throughout his career. Others stated the league changed its penalties to protect the quarterback because of Tom Brady.

Tyreek Hill recruits NFL players for Olympic flag football team

The NFL has been criticized as of late for its harsh penalties when it comes to hits and tackles. While some believe it's to improve the game and make it safer for all, others disagree. The league's decision to change the format of the Pro Bowl to a week of skills competitions and culminating with a flag football game, hasn't helped.

Earlier this week, the Olympic committee announced the addition of new sports for the 2028 Olympic Summer Games. A men's flag football team is one of the new additions which has mixed reactions from players and fans.

"Calling all @NFL guys let’s bring one home"

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill commented on flag football being added to the Olympics. He shared the announcement and then added his own commentary. Calling on fellow players to join the United States Olympic team to win the gold medal.